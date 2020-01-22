A hit broadway musical is coming to Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Enjoy spectacular music, colorful costuming and a story the whole family will fall for. Join the cast for a magic carpet ride!

This weekend, you can attend a special event at Bok Tower that is simply out of this world. Start the evening with the “Reaching for the Stars” carillon concert. Next, head over to the Discovery Center for a class on “Bats of the World.” There is so much to follow, including time with astronomers.

Next, a brand new farmer’s market has started in downtown Winter Haven that you’re going to want to show up for. The market has local artists selling really neat goodies, bakers selling pastries that you need in your life and even pet people selling dog treats! There’s a lot to see and, before you go, be sure and check Facebook for a lineup of vendors.

Finally, football fans are going to want to cancel any plans they may have for this coming Sunday. The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl is in Orlando and the all-stars of this past season will be in town to play one of the most entertaining games of the year. Sport your favorite team’s gear and snag a ticket to see the action up close.

Disney’s Aladdin

When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26

Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando

Tickets: $31-$156

Join Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and more for an extra special performance this weekend. There are showtimes at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the weekend. This musical is appropriate for all ages.

Winter Haven Farmer’s Market

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, January 25

Where: BB&T parking lot, across from Grove Roots Brewing

250 Magnolia Avenue No. 100, Winter Haven

Come support Winter Haven’s new farmer’s market eachSaturday morning. Grab local coffee from Amonie Jo’s Coffee Bus, stock up on fresh produce, get your carb fix with Honeycomb Bread Bakers delicious baked goods and so much more!

Harmony Dark Sky Party

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Tickets: Included in general admission

This weekend, Bok Tower will be hosting astronomers to teach guests about the night sky. There you will also meet animals who thrive in the night and listen to an astronomy-inspired carillon night concert. This is free for members and included in the cost of admission for non-members.

NFL Pro Bowl

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26

Where: Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Tickets: $29-$240

The Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium this Sunday. Come out to see the National Football League’s all-stars duke it out for bragging rights. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN, but you could have an even better view in-person!