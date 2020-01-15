This Friday marks the beginning of an exciting special event at Walt Disney World’s Epcot. The 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts is included in the cost of admission into the park and features a world of entertainment — take a seat in one of the interactive workshops or sing-a-long at a show during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series!

Up next, how does this sound for a Saturday night? You’re boarding a ship at 5 p.m. On the yacht, you will enjoy a three-course meal, freshly prepared by the executive chef, while cruising for over two hours. Then, you’ll head to the promenade deck for a one-of-a-kind view of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade Fireworks — accompanied by a live DJ! If that sounds good to you, read on to find out how to get your tickets.

If you love some barbecue, you’re going to want to head over to Swan Brewing in Lakeland this Sunday. Take it easy and enjoy a cold one at the brewery while picking up your favorite things from the Blue Dog Craft BBQ Pop-Up Market. They will hang out from 12:30-9 p.m., but I recommend getting there as early as you can. This stuff goes quick!

Finally, if you’re in need of a good laugh, I’ve got just the spot for you.

The Ritz Theatre in downtown Winter Haven is putting on a comedy night that is going to be one for the books. MTV and Comedy Central star Stephen Netta takes the stage for an act that has been labeled as “a roller coaster ride with so many twists and turns that you never know where he will go next!”

2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts

When: Friday-Sunday, January 17-19

Where: Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando

Tickets: Included with park admission

It’s no secret that Disney knows how to entertain, but this year’s International Festival of the Arts is an event you won’t want to miss. Celebrate the performing arts with shows you’ve never seen before, culinary arts with delicious bites from global hotspots and visual arts with plentiful galleries and workshops!

Ritz Comedy Night with Stephen Netta

When: 8 p.m. Friday, January 17

Where: The Ritz Theatre

263 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven

Tickets: $15-$25

Stephen Netta is a dry-humored, stand-up comedian who has performed on MTV, Comedy Central and even on a tour for our troops overseas. He’s a likable guy who is able to make anyone the butt of his jokes! The show will also feature Jeff Klein and host Mike Lee.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18

Where: Yacht StarShip Cruises & Events

603 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Tickets: $84.95 for adults, $49.95 for children

Have you ever seen fireworks from a yacht? Yacht StartShip will take you on a cruise that gives you a frontrow view of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade Fireworks. You will also be served a three-course dinner. Tickets are available online.

Blue Dog Craft BBQ Pop-up Market

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, January 19

Where: Swan Brewing

115 West Pine Street, Lakeland

This Sunday, head out to Swan Brewing for its Blue Dog Craft BBQ Pop-up Market. Snag some brisket, pulled-pork sandwiches, fall-off-the-bone ribs and more! Jim Thomas will play live music at the event, beginning at 2 p.m.