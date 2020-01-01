Are you looking for an event that’s free to the public and ideal for the whole family to enjoy? Over in Osceola County, an outdoor movie series continues this Friday with “Toy Story 4.” Head over to Kissimmee Lakefront Park with your blankets and lawn chairs.

If you have any interest in birds like Blue-headed Vireo, the American Robin and the Hooded Merganser, consider your Sunday morning booked. Archaeopteryx Birding and Nature Tours is hosting a special hike at Circle B Bar Reserve. Bring your cameras, as there are sure to be plenty of photo-ops!

Next, if you’re a fan of buying from local vendors and checking out up-cycled garb, you’re going to want to plan a trip over to St. Pete’s Green Bench Brewing Co. this Saturday. They are hosting a four-hour community market that will please craft beer lovers and craft jewelry lovers alike.

Finally, the Winter Haven Painting with a Twist is instructing artists and wanna-be artists to paint a beautiful winter scene. The canvas is an icy landscape with two polar bears and the sky lit up by the Northern Lights. Sign up soon before spots fill up!

‘Toy Story 4’ - Movie in the Park

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 3

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park

201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

The tradition continues for the 2019-2020 Movies in the Park series, put on by Kissimmee Utility Authority. This weekend they will be showing Toy Story 4 on the giant 32-foot screen. Bring a picnic for dinner or snack on free popcorn.

January St. Pete Street Faire

When: Saturday, January 4

Begins at noon

Where: Green Bench Brewing Co.

1133 Baum Avenue N., St. Petersburg

This Saturday, the indie flea hits Green Bench Brewing Co.! The place will be overflowing with plants, vintage foods, vegan desserts, home furnishings and more.

Winter Painting Night

When: Saturday, January 4

Where: Painting with a Twist

6264 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Winter Haven

Tickets: $35

Looking for a fresh date night idea to get out of the house with your lover? Maybe you’re just looking to start off the New Year by being more creative. Painting with a Twist will teach you how to paint a polar bear and Northern Lights painting!

Birding & Photography Hike

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, January 5

Where: Circle B Bar Reserve

4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland

Tickets: $20 per person

Have you ever been interested in learning about Florida’s incredible wildlife and how to capture their beauty through your lens? This Sunday morning, you can join Rebecca Smith and Gallus Quigly for a three-mile birding and photography hike to learn more!