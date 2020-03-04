For the sixth year in a row, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce is putting on a special event for all to enjoy! CommunityFest 2020 is a free day of family fun that includes face-painting, games, balloons, live entertainment and more!

If you’re looking for another free local event, head over to Bartow’s annual Bloomin’ Arts Festival! Scope out some incredible paintings, restored instruments and old cars downtown. There will be arts and crafts for kids to partake in, as well.

Next, did you know that the Celebration community puts on a ginormous yard sale every March? Residents put out furniture, clothing, decor, jewelry, knick knacks and much more on this exciting day. If you’re a treasure hunter out to find a deal you can’t beat, you’re not going to want to miss this.

Finally, Jeff Dunham, the ventriloquist and stand-up comedian, is bringing his tour to Tampa. Jeff has six specials that run on Comedy Central, he was ranked third highest-paid comedian by Forbes and he achieved the Guinness Book of World Records record for the most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour. See him live in nearby Tampa.

CommunityFest 2020

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Downtown Winter Haven

263 W. Central Avenue, Winter Haven

This year’s CommunityFest is going to be one for the books! Come out and be social with fellow Winter Haven residents and enjoy live entertainment — all presented by Citizens Bank & Trust.

Bloomin’ Arts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8

Where: Downtown Bartow

100 E. Main Street, Bartow

Celebrate, appreciate, buy or even win art at Bloomin’ Arts Festival on Main Street in Bartow. Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., artists will fill the streets and open display tents until 5 p.m. Sunday, the fun starts up again at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Jeff Dunham: Seriously

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Tickets: $49.25

The hilarious Jeff Dunham is bringing his puppets to Amalie Arena this Saturday evening! His show, Seriously, features some of his characters including Bubba J, Peanut and Walter. This tour also introduces you to a brand new character named Larry — a presidential advisor!

Celebration Porch & Yard Sale

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Celebration Town Hall

851 Celebration Avenue, Celebration

Residents of Celebration, in nearby northwest Osceola County, are invited to display their goods for all to see and buy twice a year. Many homeowners participate in this semi-annual event, making it tons of fun!