The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) is excited to invite you out for the WHPD 5K! Walk, jog or run your way around Downtown Winter Haven to earn a finisher medal and burn some calories in a fun way! WHPD has a close relationship with Special Olympics Florida and your entry fee will go directly to the organization.

Next, if your little one is into the fantasy world of fairies and elves, take them over to Bok Tower Gardens this Saturday. Imagination and creativity will be the theme of the morning. Fairies will be in attendance to help attendees create fairy and elf crowns, paint their faces, provide refreshments and share stories.

Venturing outside of Polk, the Orlando Magic started a new tradition last March that is coming up again this weekend! There is a full line-up of events on their website, but Saturday is the signature event — the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction. It is a luxurious spread of wine and food samples from notable chefs, followed by a live auction and a celebratory dinner.

Do you have any young ladies in your life? Pamper Me Pretty is hosting an event to empower both girls and women! They have set up two panels of impressive leaders to share their stories with attendees. Ridge Technical College has also partnered up to provide hair and make-up services for the girls and their parents in attendance.

Are you a fan of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day? Since it is on a Tuesday this year, word on the street is that many people will be celebrating early. On Saturday, from 3 -8 p.m. Armature Works is hosting an array of Irish-themed festivities. It’s also an ideal spot to see the Hillsborough River transform into a bright (non-toxic) green color for the day!

Winter Haven Police Department 5K

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Downtown Winter Haven

325 Ave A NW, Winter Haven

Tickets: $30

For the seventh year in a row, the Winter Haven Police Department is shutting down streets downtown for its annual 5K! The course begins at the Winter Haven Public Library and wraps around Lake Silver. This race benefits Special Olympics Florida and all of the proceeds will be donated to the organization. There will be Special Olympics athletes on site, cheering on participants, and food vendors at the finish line!

Hammock Hollow Fairy Festival

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Hammock Hollow is a charming little area Bok Tower created for children ages 4-10. This Saturday morning, the Hollow will be filled with even more magic than usual, as fairies arrive to do some face painting, crafts, storytelling and more. Fantasy attire is encouraged.

Pamper Me Pretty 2020

When: Noon, Saturday, March 14

Where: Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center

801 MLK Boulevard NE, Winter Haven

Tickets: $25

Dolmecia, Founder of Angels of Destiny Inc., is passionate about empowering women and young ladies. This year there will be two panels — one for the women in attendance and one for the girls — made up of local entrepreneurs and community leaders. Lunch, pampering and a t-shirt are all included in the ticket price.

Orlando Wine Festival & Auction

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: The Ritz Carlton Orlando

4012 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando

Tickets: Packages available online

Are you a wine enthusiast or a basketball fan? The two come together for a fabulous evening at The Ritz Carlton Orlando. Drink and dinet on the lawn in the afternoon, before an exciting live auction and dinner with live entertainment! All proceeds for this event go to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Armature Works

1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa

Consider yourself lucky if you get to spend the afternoon celebrating at Armature Works! They are hosting tons of festivities such as complimentary Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey samples, Celtic music and traditional Irish step dancers!