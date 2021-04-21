Experts suggest that little doses of sunshine can be good for people — and, here in Polk County, we like to think weekly doses of our Sun Newspapers are, too.
Pictured is Velma Daniels, of Winter Haven, picking up and perusing her weekly copy of the Winter Haven Sun. Thanks for stopping by, Velma!
We encourage readers to send photos of them with their weekly newspaper — whether it be the Winter Haven Sun or Polk News-Sun — to polknews@d-r.media with the subject line “Weekly Dose of Sun.”
We will run one reader-submitted photo each week. Thank you for reading!