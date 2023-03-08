On Wednesday March 8, 2023, PCSO deputies arrested 15-year-old Aalijah Parker of Winter Haven after he stabbed a 14-year-old male student at Westwood Middle School in Winter Haven. He is being charged with multiple felonies.
The 14-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, and the parents have been notified.
The following is preliminary information, and could change as detectives continue to investigate this incident, the PCSO noted in a printed media release issued Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:09 p.m. deputies responded to Westwood Middle School (3520 Ave J NW) in Winter Haven to the report of a student being stabbed. Westwood Middle School immediately went on a lockdown status while deputies searched for the suspect.
Deputies learned that Parker and the victim were fighting on campus, when Parker stabbed the victim with a fixed blade kitchen knife (similar to a paring knife). The PCSO reports that Parker then fled the school campus and was located and arrested at about 1:43 p.m. at a relative’s home nearby.
Westwood Middle School lifted the lockdown at around 2 p.m.
According to reports, Parker told deputies he threw the knife behind a trailer in the area and then took deputies to the location. The deputies found the knife exactly where Parker said it would be, noted the PCSO media release.
“This is outrageous violent criminal behavior that we are not going to tolerate," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "This student is facing some serious felony charges. I’m proud of the partnership we have with Polk County Public Schools and my deputies’ quick actions. Our prayers are with the victim and we are hoping for a fast recovery.”
This is still an active investigation, and the PCSO said they send out additional details at a later time.
(Aalijah Parker photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office)
*Per Florida State Statute 119 information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record.