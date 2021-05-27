During the 47th Annual Sun N' Fun air show in Lakeland April 13-18, so many planes parked at Winter Haven Airport that there were no parking spots available at times, Airport General Manager Alex Vacha said.
Vacha said event organizers were not expecting as many people to attend the event this year due to the pandemic, but that attendance was 25 percent higher than it was in 2019.
Polk State College student and Airport Senior Operations Tech Lucas Johnson was the lead Sun N' Fun organizer at Winter Haven Airport this year. Johnson was given an opportunity to provide the Winter Haven City Commission a presentation on May 19.
More than 17,000 gallons of fuel was sold for a total profit of around $19,000. The month of April was the highest monthy fuel sales over the past four years and second highest in jet fuel sales.
Over the course of the week, 126 single engine planes, 14 twin engine planes and 22 large planes parked at the airport for a $9,025 profit.
Vacha said Johnson did a remarkable job with his leadership opportunity.
“The only incident was a plane that landed on Polk Parkway,” Vacha said, referring to an April 15 emergency landing during which time nobody was seriously hurt.