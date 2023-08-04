WH American Pickleball Tournament coming soon

WINTER HAVEN – One of the fastest growing U.S. sports is making its way to Florida for the Winter Haven American Pickleball Tournament (APT). The competition - ideal for beginners to professionals, and everyone in between - will take place Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13 at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse, 210 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. The tournament play begins Saturday, August 12, and continues through Sunday, with social events mixed in. Participants 14 years of age and older and all skill levels are invited to play! APT is currently looking for a charity beneficiary to partner with them for this event.
A combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, Pickleball is a paddle sport created with all ages and skill levels in mind. This event offers an excellent opportunity for novices and advanced players to get active and make new friends – all while improving their game! To learn more about the sport, visit https://usapickleball.org/.
“My goal for every city that hosts the APT is to have a positive impact on the community,” said Aaron Del Mar, APT founder. “If you are part of a nonprofit organization, please consider partnering with us so we can do some good!”
Included with each registration is a visor and towel, along with additional swag. Branded shirts will also be available for purchase. A customized APT medal will be given to the top three overall winners for each event in different age and skill brackets. Clubs, businesses, and organizations are welcome to participate in groups, and can receive perks such as registration discounts, and more. Registration closes Sunday, August 6.
For more information, to become a tournament sponsor or ambassador, or to register, visit https://americanpickleballtour.com/winter-haven-fl/. For questions about this event, email events@adrenalinespecialevents.com.