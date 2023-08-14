WH celebrates diversity with annual luncheon

“In diversity there is beauty and strength!” said Doris Faillace, Mistress of Ceremonies and secretary for the City of Winter Haven, Diversity and Inclusion Team.
Deputy City Manager, Michael “MJ” Carnevale, welcomed all who gathered last week at The Historic Ritz Theatre and shared progress of this group over the last three years.
Tanisha Duncan, assistant secretary, introduced the guest speaker for this celebration, Breezi Hicks, Esq. who shared her personal journey and the significance that diversity, equity and inclusion have played in her life experience to this point.
Hicks, a graduate of Haines City High School, received her B.S. from Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Educational Leadership from St. Leo University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law. She began her legal career as an Assistant Public Defender in Orlando, in 2001.
“Growing up in Brooklyn, New York,” Hicks explained, “I learned about many different cultures from playing kickball, to sharing customs and meals in other people’s homes. We honored and celebrated diversity in our local neighborhood.”
“When I started junior high, my Earth Science teacher, Mr. Miller, was a balding, white man who had a passion for Earth Science,” Hicks recalled, “but it was his message that stuck with me throughout high school and college, ‘do better’, ‘want more’, and ‘expect more’.”
“What really hit home was when Mr. Miller said to me, ‘You are a shining star on the track, why not in the classroom? You are a leader!’” Hicks said.
“In high school, one counselor asked, ‘Why do you want to go to college?’” Hicks
said, adding, “Interaction with this guidance counselor’s words had a tremendous impact on my personal goals. My grade point was lower than the top kids, but both my family and counselors spurred me on to do more.”
“Equity and inclusion were helping me see another point of view,” Hicks said. “To get another point of view, remember to include individuals who include you and elevate you to another level.” Hicks advised.
“When I hit college, I knew my grades were not based on my color because I attended an all-black college with students who came from all over the world,” Hicks said. “I learned that other people enhance our world and broaden our scope with experiences. It is so important to work with people who do not look like we do, in order to grow as a human,” said Hicks.
“Give people opportunities and resources to attain levels of success. Learn from one another. And always allow others to be heard,” recommended Hicks. “Our lens is wider because of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Hicks said.
“Include and involve people from a variety of backgrounds,” Hicks added, “And be the one who helps provide access and inspires others to be more.”
Charles Bolton, vice chairperson, presented the Annual Report. Bolton explained the goal of Winter Haven’s Diversity and Inclusion Team. “Our goal is to create a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging. This 14-member team meets monthly to discuss ways to improve our city and community. These Diversity and Inclusion Team members are the ‘voice’ of their respective departments in the city. Each month, these employees have the opportunity to speak directly with the City Manager.”
Highlights from the last three years’ accomplishments include:
* 2nd Hispanic Heritage Luncheon
* Recognizing 4 Local Black Heroes at the Black History Luncheon
* Planning and celebrating three days of events for Juneteenth 2023
* The Cultural Awareness Calendar which shares a quote and information
each Thursday
* The city has instituted an ongoing training and new-employee training to cover diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging values.
“The City of Winter Haven, with its commitment to ‘move the needle’ forward, celebrates a great place to work and live … a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” Bolton said.
Christine Samuels, Winter Haven Director of Diversity & Inclusivity, presented special awards to the team members who started with and continue to be part of the Diversity & Inclusivity Team: Ladarius Cooper, Scott Eilers, Martin Johnson, Hiep Nguyen, and Jose Vega.
Samuels shared several thoughts, “A special thank you to our former City Manager, Mike Herr, for creating this position. And to T. Michael Stavres and his team for continuing to champion it.”
Samuels closed the celebration with these comments, “See how unique and beautiful we are together? It brings so much value to the workplace when someone feels like they belong. It’s so important how you feel every day when you go to work. It is amazing to see how this group has grown. And it is so important to see the greatness in others and help all develop their greatness.”