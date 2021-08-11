More than half of the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes still do not meet Florida regulatory impairment guidelines for water quality but city staff have been hard at work correcting that problem over the past several years.
“Although some of our lakes do not meet all state defined impairment guidelines, it is important to note that several of our lakes are exhibiting positive trends that suggest they are improving and have the potential to meet regulatory guidelines in the near future,” according to the 2020 Annual Lakes Report. “Of the impaired lakes, over half exhibit improving trends in multiple categories. Only five lakes show declining trends, requiring greater management focus.”
Of the 37 lakes monitored in 2020, 17 lakes meet state regulatory impairment guidelines for chlorophyll-a, total nitrogen, and total phosphorus concentrations, the report states.
“Overall our lakes are healthy,” Natural Resources Manager Dustin Everitt said, adding that water quality is improving in spite of explosive population growth of late.
The South Chain of Lakes showed a slight overall improvement from 2018 to 2019. Lake Cannon and lakes Roy, Shipp, and Winterset “underwent a slight decrease in their index values – primarily due to a decrease in invasive percentage or species diversity scores. Once again, Lake Hartridge possessed the lowest index value on account of its deteriorating water quality trends and a decrease in invasive and diversity scores,” the report states.
Of the Northern Chain, only Middle Lake Hamilton decreased in score. The average lake health index for this group increased from 1.5 to 1.75. Overall improvement was recorded in all criteria except species diversity.
“Within the group, Lake Hamilton was identified as having the lowest index value both years – providing evidence for the need to focus management efforts on improving water quality,” the report states.
The North Central lakes group underwent a slight overall increase in lake health in 2019. All waterbodies, except for Lake Idyl underwent an increase in overall lake health.
Lake Idyl and Lake Martha “possess little to no submerged aquatic vegetation to buffer against increased nutrient loading. Identifying and mitigating the primary pollutant sources should be a top priority for these waterbodies,” the report states.
The South Central group saw a general improvement in lake health from 2018 to 2019. All lakes in this group either maintained or improved their lake health scores from the previous year.
“Lake Elbert remains the lowest scoring lake in this group due to its declining water quality trends and its invasive percentage,” the report states. “Since this lake is not currently impaired, it is one to keep an eye on to ensure it does not become so in the future.”
The Outlying Lakes group underwent an overall improvement in lake health from 2018 to 2019.
“Half of the waterbodies in this group improved in their overall lake health score – specifically Lakes Mariana, Ned, and Pansy,” the report states. “Currently, Lakes Mariana and Ned scored lowest within the Outlying Lakes group. Lake Mariana scored lower as its water quality impairments and trends need improvement. Lake Ned needs improvement with its poor water quality trends and low plant abundance and invasive species scores.”
This is the fourth city of Winter Haven annual lakes report to be published. City Manager Mike Herr inspired his staff to publish the first report in 2018.