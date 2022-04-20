On April 6, members of the Winter Haven City Commission discussed worsening traffic problems around the city.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates said Sixth Street Southeast near Winter Haven High School is becoming a problem similar to roads like Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
“If you want to see some misery, head north at 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Sixth Street (SE) from Cypress Gardens Boulevard and look at the faces of people in their cars,” Yates said. “It's a real problem.”
Yates asked if anything could be done to fix that problem. Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said there are no easy solutions.
“Part of our job is figuring out the answers,” Yates told Herr.
Herr said traffic problems are just one of the reasons why he recommended a major tax increase in 2018 and slight tax increases every year since.
“There is no question on that,” Herr replied to Yates.
Yates asked Herr to pay some traffic experts to suggest some ideas for Sixth Street SE.
Herr said on April 20 there will be a city commission workshop on the expansion of Lucerne Park Road from the Florence Villa neighborhood out to U.S. Highway 27.
The major hurdle to this plan will be purchasing land for said expansion, which won't be cheap.
“Right of way expansion is going to be very expensive,” Herr said.
Florida Department of Transportation staff manage Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Lucerne Park Road. Roundabouts have been proposed on both roads to help lessen traffic congestion.