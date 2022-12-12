According to Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird, crime is at an all-time low in the city.
Bird said the crime rate was 1.93 during the 2022 Winter Haven State of the City event at Theatre Winter Haven on Dec. 8.
“That is a historic low for the city of Winter Haven,” Bird said.
The latest crime statistics for Winter Haven are from February 2022. These show many crime statistics are lower, when compared to the year prior.
The Winter Haven Police Department has plans to hire a licensed clinical social worker, to assist with rising homeless numbers, rising mental health calls for service, and to help with officer stress, Bird said.
“We have a homeless issue,” Bird said. “It's all over the nation. Homelessness, mental health and addiction, they are all intertwined.”
A dozen new Winter Haven Fire Department firefighters are being hired this year, Bird said.
Two new code enforcement officers are being hired. Bird said they are being trained to be proactive, to think “outside of the box” to help solve problems with residents.
WHFD station four and five are planned to be built near Polk State College and the Lake Hartridge boat ramp respectively.
It takes about two-and-a-half years to order a fire truck. Staff members are ordering trucks now to lock in the price.