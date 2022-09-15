UCF student and Winter Haven High graduate Perla Latorre-Suarez has been named among “the most promising graduate students in the world who are likely to change the aerospace industry.”
Latorre-Suarez is featured in this year’s list of 20 Twenties award winners presented by Aviation Week Network.
She was selected from 82 student nominees from around the world who were recognized for their academic performance, civic contributions, and the value of their research or design project.
Latorre-Suarez graduated from WHHS in 2016 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in aerospace engineering at UCF.