On July 19 the Winter Haven City Commission had a special meeting to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. City Manager Mike Herr suggested the city lower the millage rate from 6.79 to 6.59.
“Mr. Herr is proposing a millage decrease from 6.79 to 6.59, during an inflationary period, in order to give some relief to both citizens and business owners in Winter Haven,” Director of Public Affairs and Communication Katrina Hill said.
Because property value increased and there was substantial new development in the city, overall, ad valorem taxes will increase by around $3.2 million compared to what was collected this year if the millage rate is passed as proposed.
As such, you may soon read an advertisement in the newspaper that reads, “The City of Winter Haven has tentatively adopted a measure to increase its property tax levy,” Hill said.
“The truth is property owners in the City of Winter Haven will be paying a lower tax rate on the value of their property,” Herr said. “We are hopeful that the citizens will derive a benefit from the increased value of their property assets in conjunction with a lower tax rate on that asset.”
The financial reserves were described as responsible.
On Aug. 22 there will be a budget workshop on water infrastructure. First reading for the millage rate is Sept. 13. The second reading and public hearing is Sept. 26.
“The fact that we were able to reduce the millage rate shows fiscal responsibility,” Commissioner Brian Yates said. “Kudos to city staff and I think our citizens will appreciate that. In times when everything else is going up and we are going down so thank you.”
The city is growing and now has around 53,000 residents.