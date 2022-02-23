It seems like every snowbird from up north wants to move to the greater Winter Haven area community of late. That means a lot more water is needed. At the same exact time, experts say local alternative water sources are needed urgently.
Fixing that problem will cost a lot of money and experts are not all on the same page.
Some experts say one regional water infrastructure project needs to be built to serve the east side of Polk County, and another regional project needs to be built to serve the west side of the county. These experts work with an entity called the Polk Regional Water Cooperative.
Southwest Florida Water Management District staff and state legislators who represent Polk County support the PRWC plan.
But not all leaders in Polk County agree. Recently, the cities of Haines City and Lake Wales were leading what appeared to be a PRWC opposition group. Leaders in the cities promoted plans to build municipal, not regional water infrastructure.
The city commission members in Haines City recently reversed their opposition and re-joined the PRWC. None of the leaders in Lake Wales appear to have had a public change of heart on re-joining the PRWC.
On Feb. 9, several Winter Haven city commissioners spoke about some of the leaders in Lake Wales.
“They are getting ready to build 5,000 houses,” Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said. “Good Lord. How are they going to get the water?”
Winter Haven City Commission member Brian Yates said some communities are “hedging their bets” in terms of not participating in the PRWC.
“If everybody else is hedging their bets, we have to figure out how to hedge ours,” Yates said.
Dantzler said there is no way anybody can feel 100 percent comfortable about spending this much money but that it (supporting the PRWC plan) was the right thing to do.
“We need to approve these (two desalination plants at a cost of $475 million) and get moving,” Dantzler said. “We are going to have to lead on this apparently. I don't know what our options are.”
Mayor Pro-tem Nathaniel Birdsong represents Winter Haven on the PRWC board.
“Our options are slim and none,” Birdsong said.
To that, the mayor made another direct reference to Lake Wales.
“That is what I figure,” Dantzler said. “I don't know how Lake Wales can think they can do this, and they want to build 5,000 houses out on (U.S.) 27. I don't think they can do it.”
Birdsong appeared to agree with the mayor.
“They are going to push that can down the road,” Birdsong said.
A PRWC contractor provided the Winter Haven City Commission members with the latest numbers on Feb. 9.
The Southeast Wellfield is a proposed desalination plant that will have an estimated construction cost of $346 million. Water pipe will be built from the Walk In Water Road area east of Lake Wales near State Road 60 all the way up to the Four Corners area.
The West Polk Wellfield is a proposed desalination plant in Lakeland that will have an estimated construction cost of $129 million. Water piping will be built east to the Polk City area and south, roughly to the Mulberry area.
Dantzler asked a PRWC contractor to clarify the term desalination. The Lower Floridan Aquifer is salty and filled with many other minerals humans cannot safely drink. It will cost a lot to treat that water over the course of generations.
Active PRWC member governments are responsible for half of the cost to build this proposed infrastructure. The PRWC is collectively borrowing the local cost share from the federal government (around $235 million WIFIA loan), from the state of Florida and possibly even from a private bank or two if necessary.
Joining Lake Wales in ongoing opposition are Mulberry, Frostproof, Lake Hamilton and Fort Meade.
Desalination is not the only option, but it is the option that state officials want local officials to use to fuel future population growth in Polk County based on years of reporting.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said the final PRWC loan paperwork should be presented to the city commission sometime in March or April.