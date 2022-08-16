The city of Winter Haven initiated the process of foreclosing on a home described as a nuisance house with multiple code enforcement violations.
Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said daily code enforcement fines since 2015 have totaled around $80,000 and that complaints have increased of late.
Bird said a woman who described herself as the property manager said the property was being used for transitional housing for the homeless even though there is only one bathroom in the home.
“It became apparent that (the owner) was using the home as a rooming house,” Bird said.
One renter lived in an attic space who used a ladder to get into the space, Bird said. Another person rented a basement space. Some residents complained of trash piling up around the home and five abandoned cars were towed from the property recently.
“It is very unsightly,” Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said. “There are a number of issues that have to be dealt with. I think the good news is we are addressing them.”
The home is located at 925 Lake Elbert Park NE, not far south of Polk State College and on the west side of the lake. According to the Polk County Property Appraiser’s Office, the owner is listed as Mark T. Macy, of Ocala.
Bird said there were safety issues such as a lack of marked exits. To address that problem, the owner purchased and hung glass globes, placed chem sticks in the globes, and taped exit signs to the globes in an attempt to light the globes up at night. A gas can filled with gas was found stored underneath the home, Bird said.
Winter Haven City Attorney John Murphy said code enforcement staff will be asking a judge to foreclose on the property as a nuisance property on Aug. 18 but that the cleanup process may take awhile longer.
“This didn't happen overnight and will not be resolved overnight,” Murphy said.