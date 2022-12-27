Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres recently gave the public a progress update on proposed “quiet zones” for rail traffic driving through the city.
“We are one step closer to quiet zones,” Stavres said.
Starting bout 2016, Polk Transportation Planning Organization leaders began working toward creating “quiet zones” which would make it illegal for train engineers to blow train horns through parts of the county unless it is an emergency. That process is ongoing.
The city of Winter Haven followed suit, completing a feasibility study on the subject in 2018. Based on that study, the Winter Haven City Commission funded the design, permitting, and construction of the necessary infrastructure to establish a designated Quiet Zone over every city road that transverses the railroad.
To make that happen, the traffic devices at intersections must be upgraded, making it much harder for a driver to bypass the arm that blocks the road at rail intersections.
Some of the intersections through the city are on county property. Stavres said county staff recently sent him a letter, allowing for Winter Haven staff to act on behalf of county staff to keep the process moving forward as fast as possible.
Stavres said his staff is preparing to issue a “notice of intent” which appeared to mean construction is getting closer.
Starting soon after the CSX Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center started operating in Winter Haven in 2014, area residents began periodically complaining about train horn noise through the city and traffic delays from trains.
On April 25 the Winter Haven City Commission approved some preliminary funding.
“If the CSXT engineering design work begins this spring, it is anticipated that the modifications needed to qualify for a Quiet Zone could be ready to install by early 2023,” according to a city document from April 25. “The cost for CSX to perform engineering work is estimated to be $95,000.”
There are five railroad crossings that will be upgraded then. Those crossings are located at Coleman Road, 24th Street, 21st Street, 15th Street and at North Lake Shipp Drive in Winter Haven.