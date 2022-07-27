The Winter Haven Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee has recommended that the top floor of the downtown parking garage be exclusively leased out to Onicx Group for the next 15 years.
It would occur about two years from now if approved by the City Commission.
Onicx Group is developing the proposed downtown Residence Inn by Marriott hotel, which could be built in about two years. Once complete, the hotel guests will need a place to park.
However, the Winter Haven City Commission will have to approve the recommendation first. The first reading is Aug. 8. The second reading and public hearing is likely Aug. 22
The Winter Haven Downtown CRA Board will discuss the matter Aug. 8 just prior to the city commission meeting.
Pursuant to the developer's agreement, demolition work downtown cannot begin until the parking plan has been approved. Special CRA meetings were scheduled to expedite the process.
Pursuant to a developer's agreement signed on Oct. 25, 2021, the public would also lose access to a public parking lot at the corner of Third Street SW and Avenue A SW and street side parking on a portion of Third Street SW, where valet parking for the proposed hotel will be built once construction starts.
Combined, if the developer's agreement is passed, city residents would lose access to about 140 downtown parking spaces until a second parking garage can be built.
Onicx Group agreed to lease the top floor of the parking garage for a little more than $2 million through 2030.
Part of the original developer's agreement includes a parking plan of leasing spots from a proposed second parking garage.
However, it is still not clear when, where, or if a second downtown parking garage will be built.
“Timing for a second garage is undetermined at this point,” Winter Haven Director of Public Affairs and Communication Katrina Hill said.
Winter Haven Economic Opportunity and Community Investment Director Eric Labbe said he and other city staff are in communication with multiple developers for a “public private partnership” to finance the cost of a second downtown parking garage.
“We are just not there yet,” Labbe said.
On Oct. 11, 2021, the City Commission authorized Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr to sell $23.5 million in municipal bonds to finance multiple capital projects, including money for the construction of a second downtown parking garage. On July 19, Herr proposed budgeting $4.5 million from this bond sale to build a second garage.
Winter Haven Downtown CRA Advisory Committee member Dave Dershimer expressed some concern about the downtown parking garage getting filled up already during special events. Labbe said there is extra parking near city hall and the chamber office at night, meaning residents may have to walk further to attend special events in the future.
Lakeland resident Steve Boyington is an architect with the Lunz Group who helped to design the downtown Residence Inn by Marriott hotel.
“You want to have a downtown where it takes a little bit of time to find a parking space because if you can it means there is nothing going on,” Boyington said.
Winter Haven resident Jeff Donelson represented the Onicx Group. The hotel was uniquely designed so that the “Taylor Building” will not need to be demolished entirely, Donelson said.
In October, the developer stated that this will be a $27 million investment into the city of Winter Haven.
Once finished, the Residence Inn by Marriott entrance will face the water tower to the south. A new restaurant and other retail space will be at ground level on the north side of the property, facing Central Avenue. The hotel will feature an “added mezzanine floor overlooking the corner of Central and Third Street.”
The Residence Inn by Marriott is the second major hotel brand to announce an investment in downtown Winter Haven since Sept. 14.
A six-story, pet-friendly hotel Staybridge Suites will be opening around the same time as the Marriott in the summer of 2023. Staybridge Suites is going to be located roughly a few blocks east of the McDonald's on Lake Howard and adjacent to the Derry Down.
The Staybridge group disclosed a $19 million investment in September. Construction has already begun.