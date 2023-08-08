Where is Tonya Whipp? Search continues for missing woman

Auburndale Police continue their search for a woman reported missing on June 29, 2023, who has as of six days ago, been listed as a missing and endangered person, according to the APD Facebook page.
According to a Missing Person Case Update on the page, the APD notes that the last known contact with Whipp was between May 28, 2023 – June 1, 2023, and that she lives in the Auburndale area where she was last seen.
On July 26, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., the Auburndale Police Department (APD) along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) executed a search warrant at 713 Rose Street, Lot #56 in connection with Whipp’s missing person investigation, the APD reported.
The search concluded the following day, July 27, at 5:46 p.m.
Tonya Whipp was not located, according to the media release.
“Any evidence obtained as a result of the search warrant is being examined by the FDLE Crime Lab,” noted the release. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Wall or Detective Kevin Seymour with the Auburndale Police Department at (863) 965-5555, or for those who would like to report information and remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).