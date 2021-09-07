Sept. 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
It would be safe to say that many people remember where they were when the devastating events occurred. So, we asked on Sun Facebook pages: Where were you when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks occurred? You’ll find the responses below.
9/11 history
According to History.com, on September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
World Trade Center
On September 11, 2001, at 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
The impact left a gaping, burning hole near the 80th floor of the 110-story skyscraper, instantly killing hundreds of people and trapping hundreds more in higher floors.
Then, 18 minutes after the first plane hit, a second Boeing 767 – United Airlines Flight 175 – turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and crashed into the south tower near the 60th floor.
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in a massive cloud of dust and smoke.
At 10:30 a.m., the north building of the Twin Towers collapsed.
Pentagon attack
As millions watched the events unfolding in New York, American Airlines Flight 77 circled over downtown Washington, D.C., before crashing into the west side of the Pentagon military headquarters at 9:45 a.m.
All told, 125 military personnel and civilians were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard the airliner.
Flight 93
Meanwhile, a fourth California-bound plane – United Flight 93 – was hijacked about 40 minutes after leaving Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Because the plane had been delayed in taking off, passengers on board learned of events in New York and Washington via cell phone and Airfone calls to the ground.
Knowing that the aircraft was not returning to an airport as the hijackers claimed, a group of passengers and flight attendants planned an insurrection.
The passengers fought the four hijackers and are suspected to have attacked the cockpit with a fire extinguisher. The plane then crashed in a rural field near Shanksville in western Pennsylvania at 10:10 a.m.
Reader responses
• I’m from Alturas, but I was in Mount Olive, NC on 9/11/01. I had just returned to NC, having spent a month here with my mom while she recuperated from a bad car accident. I heard the news over the radio that morning, fully believing someone was reading a story or some work of fiction. The Air Force base was close enough that hearing them fly overhead during training just added a more ominous feeling. All I wanted was to be with my mom again. I felt so alone, cell phones weren’t working, and I really didn’t know anyone in the area. You know that song “Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning”? It mentions watching the sunset for the first time in a while, and I did exactly that. All alone, I sat on the front steps and watched a most beautiful, peaceful sunset…fully knowing nothing would ever be the same again.
- Rosa Maria
• I live here in Winter Haven, Florida, I was at work on 9/11/2001 when the planes hit the towers in NYC, watching on my computer monitor from the 1st floor of the Pentagon. Thankfully, my office was just about on the complete opposite side of the building, but I still remember feeling the entire Pentagon rattle for just a second, then the alarms and sirens started. To my surprise, the building was evacuated very quickly, everybody was moving towards the exits with purpose. I returned to work the following day, and for the 3 years following the attack. I ended up seeking and finding work as a contractor in Iraq in 2005 and remained overseas, contributing my acquired skills to the fight against terrorism for the next 10 years until I suffered injuries overseas and was medically retired. I will certainly never forget!
- Steve Ladd
• I was working in Altamonte Springs and heard it on the radio on my way to work. I got to my office, and everyone was watching the office TV and I had just sat down when the first plane hit the Towers...I called my husband to turn on the tv...spent the rest of the day glued to the TV and trying to contact my brother who made frequent trips to the Pentagon...one of the most unsettling days of my life.
- Cathy Palmer
• I was an industrial painter at a coal burning power plant. I never in my life seen so many men cry and been so lost mentally emotionally. I realized it all got quiet as the usual noise a power plant makes. I was finishing a job for a scrubber ACR project when I finally got to the break room and saw on TV. The plant immediately turned chaotic it was after 9:15 a.m. Military dogs and armor helicopters surrounded the plant. We were on immediate lockdown. And now I was servicing the military we had to specialize the barriers to be reflective. Couldn't call home. Finally after the shakedown and ruckus we were allowed to go home. I had the choice to stay home from work. The damage was done I lost sleep no big deal many had lost their life that day no I can never forget.
- PhilandJacque LW
• (I was) At home watching TV, as the news was interrupted for a news flash. Could not believe what was unfolding.
- Mercedes Hernandez
• (I was) at work in Ocoee, Florida. One of my patients told me about it. All of us ran to the TV. Saw the second plane hit. We all started to cry. We were shocked. Couldn't believe what happened.
- Teresa Wadsworth
• (I was) in Haines City, Florida at First United Methodist Pre school.
- Terri Willis
• (I was) driving to work ...Houston Galleria listening to the news.
- Mari Clark
• (I was) teaching 2nd graders in Haines City Florida. I will never forget!
- Patti Mead
Freedom Walk
There will be a Freedom Walk Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at South Central Park in downtown Winter Haven to honor local heroes (military, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS) and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate price.
Registration for the walk begins at 4:30 p.m., The walk begins at 5 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, go to www.winterhavenpd.com.