On May 24, the Winter Haven City Commission authorized city staff to move forward with implementing a Winter Haven Police Department body camera program starting sometime after Oct. 1.
“I think the bottom line is that investing in body cameras will bring about greater transparency between citizens and law enforcement and will bring about better accountability for our actions and the actions of citizens,” City Manager Mike Herr said.
Once in place, around 69 WHPD officers will wear body cameras – patrol, traffic and school resource officers.
Police Chief David Brannan said that the majority of his officers were in favor of the program and that the cameras may reduce complaints against officers, may help with writing accurate reports and may help with restraint on the streets, with officers and residents both knowing they are being recorded. The primary disadvantage of body cameras is that they only record the direction the officer is facing.
“It's not going to catch everything,” Brannan said.
WHPD patrol cars are not equipped with dash cameras and dash cameras were not included in the body camera proposal by staff.
It will cost around $133,000 to purchase the cameras and get the program started in 2022. It will cost $85,000 per year to maintain the five-year contract for a total of around $473,000 over five years, Brannan said.
Most of the funding will come out of general funds but Brannan said that around $61,000 of “forfeiture” funds are available. Forfeiture funds are things like drug money obtained after a conviction.
Brannan said several policies will need to be set prior to the cameras being used. The chief and his staff will need to decide whether the cameras stay on all the time or get activated with the siren or when an officer gets out of a patrol car. Officers would be able to turn the cameras off at certain times, such as using a restroom.
Mayor Brad Dantzler asked if residents would be able to access the video to challenge incidents such speeding tickets. Brannan said yes, but that police staff would likely be responsible for the majority of that work.
Video would be stored for at least 90 days by Florida law.
Officers would place the cameras in charging stations at the end of their shift. The chargers would be set up to automatically upload the video to a storage cloud while charging unless the video needs to be seen earlier.
Cutline – Winter Haven Police Department Chief David Brannan said most of his officers were in favor of wearing body cameras. Photo by CB3