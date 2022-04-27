During a Winter Haven City Commission meeting on April 20, Florida Department of Transportation Project Manager David C. Turley said, “It may be 20 years,” when he was asked how long it would take to finish the expansion of Lucerne Park Road.
“The need is now, not 20 years from now,” Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates said, citing heavy traffic on the road now. “We are moving deck chairs around on the Titanic. It's still a sinking ship.”
Yates followed up by asking how long it may take to expand just the intersection of Lucerne Park Road at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Turley said it may be five years before that can be completed. Yates suggested that city reserve funds be used to expand that intersection, as opposed to waiting on state officials to do the work.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said that inflation would make that suggestion problematic. As an example, Herr said that the lowest bidder in the expansion of the intersection at U.S. Highway 17 at Cypress Gardens Boulevard recently came back $2 million over the proposed budget due to inflation. Herr said FDOT staff turned that bid down and that FDOT staff will place that job out to bid again in June.
“If we are contributing money to get stuff done, that may take priority over Lucerne Park,” Herr said.
Yates did not think the FDOT plan made sense.
“U.S. 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard was $2 million over budget and now it's going to be $4 million dollars over budget because of inflation,” Yates said. “It's not going to be less than $2 million dollars.”
While it may be years before Lucerne Park Road gets upgraded, some of the details discussed sounded interesting.
Turley said the road may get up to four roundabouts and two new roads are also proposed – a road connecting Lucerne Park Road to Buckeye Loop Road near Willowbrook Golf Course and a road connecting Lucerne Park Road to U.S. 17 in Lake Alfred at Mackay Boulevard.
The total project cost is estimated at $150 million, not including any inflation and not including the additional two roads.