The second phase of the Dundee Road widening project has begun — and local drivers may experience some delay during the construction process.
The project includes widening Dundee Road, from two to four lanes, from Buckeye Loop Road to U.S. 27.
It includes the construction of an enclosed drainage system, installing a new signal at Overlook Drive, closing the Overlook Drive merge, upgrading existing signal equipment and utility improvements for the City of Winter Haven and Town of Dundee. It also includes the addition of sidewalks, bike lanes and street lighting.
The northbound right-turn lane, from U.S. 27 to eastbound Dundee Road, will be closed for four weeks beginning February 20.
The driveway from U.S. 27 to Hardees will be closed temporarily. The driveway from U.S. 27 to Dundee Ridge Plaza will remain open, with access to Hardees available through the Dundee Ridge Plaza parking lot.
The contractor for the project is Jr. Davis Construction Company and the expected completion is summer 2023.
For more information visit the project website at www.swflroads.com/sr542/buckeyelooptous27.