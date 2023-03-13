Wii Bowling league takes off at local senior living community

CHAMPIONSGATE (March 10, 2023) — If you walk the halls of The Glades at ChampionsGate on any given Tuesday, you’re likely to hear the roar of residents coming from the shared living space.
This is where they’ve set up shop for their weekly Wii bowling league, an activity that has captured the interest of more than 25 local seniors. The senior living community – which offers independent, assisted living and memory care – started the league last year at the request of residents. Some had played Wii bowling before, and others were just looking for an activity to keep them entertained in the evenings. That’s when the Community Life Director and a resident’s wife stepped in and took over.
The associate and Linda HIiavala, whose husband lives at The Glades, put pen to paper and came up with the idea for The Gutter Busters. The duo designed the league like a traditional bowling league, with teams and brackets, and residents jumped at the opportunity to compete in the inaugural season.
“Our team knew if we put a league together in a competitive way they’d show up,” said Heather Corton, Executive Director of The Glades at ChampionsGate.
“They’ve really taken ownership of the league and it’s taken off. What’s great
about the Wii is that it’s an activity that all residents can enjoy. We have some
who play sitting down and others who are jumping up and down when they get a strike.”
The group of more than two dozen residents ranges in age, from Diane Page, 78, to her teammate Edna, who is 98 years old. Diane and Edna have aptly named their team The Golden Girls, and each of the team members has taken on the persona of one of the characters from the popular show. For Page, the bowling league has provided camaraderie with her neighbors at The Glades – and more than that, it’s fun.
“I love going down there and being around everyone,” said Page. “The first season we had an audience, and people were congregating and watching us. I wasn’t sure if I was playing to play or playing to perform – I was flabbergasted. This year we don’t have many people watching because most of them are playing, and some of them are very good. It’s competitive, but so much fun.”
Page admits that she wasn’t very good when she started, but eventually found
her mark. She took home the award for top score at the league’s awards ceremony last year. Since then, three new teams have joined The Gutter Busters.
“We had a new gentleman play in the game of the week and get a strike on his first turn,” said Page. “I looked at him and said ‘Where did you come from? We don’t need you here!’ But it’s all in good fun. Now we’re looking into what else we can play – baseball or golf – there’s so many other things we can make competitive.”
The second season of The Gutter Busters will come to an end on March 14 at
6:30 p.m. and the community has plans for an even bigger awards banquet this time around. The success of the league has prompted the community to introduce the game to residents in the memory care neighborhood.
“The Gutter Busters have proven that this is something that everyone can enjoy,” said Corton. “I’m really looking forward to bringing the same joy and fellowship to our memory care residents.”
Content provided by The Glades at ChampionsGate.