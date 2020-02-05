LAKE WALES - Winter Haven Regional Airport Director and U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Alex Vacha recently returned home from his second mobilization as a medical evacuation pilot commander.
Vacha was deployed to Iraq last February and was temporarily stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in Anbar Province in Iraq, which was attacked by the Iranian government not long after Vacha was given orders to return home.
On Jan. 29, Vacha got to lead a group of much younger troopers at the Lake Wales Family YMCA.
Wearing his Army uniform, Vacha read a book to a class of 4-year-old preschoolers. He joined community leaders from around the state that morning in simultaneously reading to preschoolers as part of 2020 Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida.
The event was put together by the Lake Wales Family YMCA and the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County, a not-for-profit agency focused on early education and care with the goal to prepare all children to enter kindergarten ready to succeed.
Vacha, who told the students he was happy to be home, shared a book that fit with that theme.
“This book is about how being around the world is great, but also makes you happy to be back home,” Vacha told the class before he began reading Eric Carle’s book, “Rooster’s Off to See the World.”
Vacha told the youngsters that his favorite part of his job in the U.S. Army Reserve is flying a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at 100 m.p.h. low to the ground, banking over treetops with night vision goggles on.
Growing up as a child in the Indian Rocks Beach area, he explained that when he was 4-years-old, he wanted to fly, drawing laughs from some of the kids, all of whom were engaged throughout and had plenty of questions for their guest.
Vacha told the children that reading was an important part of the education he received that helped him to chase his dreams.
“The ability to read effectively is the base tool for everything we do,” said Vacha in a statement ahead of the event. “Early literacy is a key component to a student’s success.”
After graduating from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, he was commissioned and assigned to the 159th Aviation Regiment, out of Clearwater, and later deployed to Kosovo between 2014-15.
For a brief time Vacha was the Lake Wales Airport Manager, but later accepted an offer to manage Winter Haven Regional Airport.
Vacha said that while he was in Iraq he worked four days on, two days off cycles. While on base, he would always have a walkie talkie handy and was trained to be in their air along with his team within 10 minutes of a call.
While deployed, Vacha logged 126 combat flight hours on 27 missions, mostly between sunset and midnight.
Vacha, who holds a teaching certificate in Florida, was a big hit with the students.
In Central Florida, the Early Learning Coalition administers funds used to provide free voluntary pre-school classes to every four-year-old Floridian. For more information, contact ELC of Polk County at (863) 508-2037.
