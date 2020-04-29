WINTER HAVEN – Groundbreaking for the third City of Winter Haven fire station, a new dog park and a public playground in the Lake Ashton area should occur around June 1.
All three new facilities should be open around May 2021, city staff said.
City commissioners voted last week to authorize around $4 million in spending to complete the three projects, with around $3.2 million being spent on the station. The two parks are around one acre each in size, according to Whitehead Construction President Ryan Whitehead.
According to a city document, the dog park will include a pet wash and automatic water jug refillers, among other features. A public restroom and parking will also be on site once finished.
