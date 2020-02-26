WINTER HAVEN — Maureen Bradford has told the story time and again — and it's been met with a variety of reactions.
It is a story that can provide hope and comfort.
And, that’s what the short stories in the best-selling “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series are designed to do.
Maureen Bradford’s story, “They Only Saw Me,” is part of the newest installation of the series. This edition is titled “Believe in Miracles: 101 Stories of Hope, Answered Prayers and Divine Intervention.”
The Winter Haven resident says it is the first time she has been published in a book, but her writing has received recognition over the years by way of contest entries. In fact, that’s how she ended up with her story in the book.
“A judge in one of the contests I entered recommended that I send it in to the ‘Chicken Soup’ publishers,” Bradford said.
The story centers on a day 40 years ago. Bradford had just moved to Portugal as an international educator and library media specialist. She has taught in international schools in Italy, Germany and India too.
Having just arrived, she planned to spend the day visiting the city and researching its transportation system.
“I was hurrying to catch a train from Cascais to Lisbon. While crossing the tracks to the other side of the station, the train suddenly appeared. There was no time to retreat,” she remembered. “I was rescued, except no one saw the man who pulled me away from the train and held my arm as we crossed the tracks together. But, he left something to prove his existence.”
Bradford believes it was the second time she had encountered an angel and says in the first instance she witnessed an angel hovering overhead.
Originally from New York, Bradford and her husband retired to the Winter Haven area about five years ago. She continues to write and has completed two children’s books: “Brendan’s Extraordinary Assignment,” a middle school fiction book, and “Jadu, The Magical Frog Puppet,” a chapter book.
Both manuscripts have won several writing competitions and she continues to search for outlets for her desire to write.
Learning that “They Only Saw Me” had made it through the first round of cuts for the “Chicken Soup” book made Bradford quite happy. Later, when the company decided it, along with 100 other short stories, would be included in the latest book, and the excitement for her and her husband multiplied.
“The Chicken Soup for the Soul” series published its first book in 1993. Its goal was outlined as “a simple idea: that people could help each other by sharing stories about their lives,” according to chickensoup.com.
Since then, more than 11 million copies have been sold worldwide and 250 editions have been published, making it the best selling paperback series of all time.
For more information about Bradford and her writing, visit maureencarolbradford.com.