WINTER HAVEN — It was a little different this time around, but the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce nevertheless held its annual Celebrate Winter Haven event as a virtual luncheon on Friday, Oct. 30.
“Today’s event culminates our ‘30 Days of YAY’ campaign — an online positivity movement that has been celebrating so much of the good that has happened in Winter Haven and with our members over the last fiscal year,” said Artie Renee Pobjecky, the event’s emcee and the 2019-2020 Chamber Board of Directors Chair. “We have survived a crazy year and now is the time to rejoice in our perseverance and success.”
Among the highlights were the announcements of the Large Business of the Year — AdventHealth — and the Small Business of the Year — the Winter Haven Sun.
Pobjecky, in announcing AdventHealth as the Large Business of the Year, remarked on how despite the healthcare provider being a newcomer to the market, it has demonstrated significant investment already — including purchasing the naming rights to the City of Winter Haven’s AdventHealth Fieldhouse & Conference Center.
“Here in east Polk County, AdventHealth has provided a tremendous amount of time, talent and treasure into the community,” Pobjecky said.
As for the Winter Haven Sun, the Chamber praised its commitment to the community and its small businesses during the pandemic.
“This year’s small business of the year goes to a company focused on informing the community, but from our viewpoint, they are also inspiring the community on a weekly basis,” Pobjecky said.
“Another example of the Winter Haven Sun’s dedication to the community came from their swift response to the pandemic’s impact on our business community.”
Beyond the headline awards, the virtual luncheon also featured a message from Chamber President Katie Worthington Decker, the announcement of Presidential Ambassadors, the debut of the Chamber’s new community branding video and the “Passing of the Gavel” from Pobjecky to new Chamber Board of Directors Chair Robert Loftin, of Citizens Bank & Trust.
And, of course, there was recognition and appreciation expressed for the Chamber’s members and the Winter Haven community throughout.