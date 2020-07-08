WINTER HAVEN – Rachel Lawrence, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s marketing coordinator, is helping local business owners learn how to elevate their own marketing techniques by using social media.
Once every other week, Lawrence holds a virtual meeting called “Reboot With Rachel” with chamber members. The mini classes are held to teach the basics of social media, as well as how to use it to benefit their respective businesses.
So far, topics covered include “How to create a social media ad,” “How to read analytics” and “How to set up a business profile on Instagram.”
“We (chamber staff) wanted to create something that was going to be valuable to our members,” Lawrence said. “The webinars are a way for us to reach out and help them out.”
Each webinar is about 30 minutes and they are held every other Thursday. Members sign up to attend virtually and the feedback on the sessions has been positive.
Lawrence encourages everyone to attend the beginner classes that are put together for those interested in learning about using social media for business.
“It’s easy to put money out for advertising,” she says. “But it’s important to know who is going to see those ads. A couple of weeks ago, we learned about that and how to target who you want to receive the message.”
The classes are informal and designed to be conversational.
“Everyone’s knowledge level is different and we all have to start learning somewhere,” Lawrence said.
As soon as the class is over, it is added to the Winter Haven Chamber’s YouTube channel, where anyone can then view it. A business YouTube channel is available to businesses who join YouTube as a member. The channel serves as the homepage for the business’ account.
Chamber members can sign up using the link in the Winter Haven Chamber’s weekly newsletter that is distributed to email inboxes first thing on Monday mornings.
Lawrence encourages business owners to attend the webinars to help on their road to success.
“Business owners have to think outside the box,” she said. “It’s pretty much mandatory that businesses have an online presence – it’s more important since COVID-19 started than ever.”
Lawrence has been with the Winter Haven Chamber since January, but is originally from Pennsylvania. Before she moved here, she worked in the marketing department for a corporation that owned several smaller companies. She is also a professional photographer.
According to the chamber’s website, “The Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based, community placemaking organization focused on advancing commerce and community.”
For more information about the webinars, or how to become a member, call 863.293.2138 or visit winterhavenchamber.com.