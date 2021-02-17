Forget the plane ticket — grab your food passport and explore Winter Haven!

The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Winter Haven is an event that is usually held this time of year.

Normally, an array of different bars and restaurants come together to make for an upbeat night of eating, drinking and entertainment. The evening benefits the community and starts the year off right.

This year, however, it doesn’t quite make sense from a logistical or safety standpoint.

So, the organizers behind the event got to thinking — instead of the one night, in-person party, they’ve created a brand new idea that, in cooperation with pandemic response regulations, will still benefit our sweet city of Winter Haven.

They’ve dubbed it the 2021 Taste of Winter Haven “Eat Out to Help Out” Dining Passport.

Are you wondering how it works? Essentially, anyone and everyone can purchase their very own passport for $50. It is a booklet filled with coupons to use for restaurants, bars and caterers in the area.

Instead of bringing everyone together, they’re sending locals out on a mission to support our nearby restaurants and keep them thriving with a little help.

The value of coupons within the passport is $130! Some participating businesses are Arabella’s Ristorante, Tanner’s Lakeside, Old Man Franks, Mediterranean Fresh Grill, Smoothie Squad and more.

Each coupon is specific to each restaurant. Because some restaurants have set minimums to spend, and since one coupon per customer can be used per visit, it is recommended that each couple buy one passport. Of course, you could purchase additional passports as needed.

The coupons in each book will not expire until Dec. 31, 2021.

My challenge to you is to not only support our local gems that you already love, but to use this dining passport as a way to try new places.

Explore spots you’ve never visited, get out of your comfort zone, and maybe in the process you will find a new restaurant to enjoy for years to come!

Learn more about the program at winterhavenchamber.com/taste-of-winter-haven.html.