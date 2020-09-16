WINTER HAVEN – In October, every day will also be a “yay” of celebration in Winter Haven’s honor.
As a virtual adaptation of its annual Celebrate Winter Haven event, each of the 31 days of October will applaud a yay-worthy event from the past year as selected by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.
“The ‘30 Days of Yay’ is our way of kind of making lemonade out of lemons,” said Katie Worthington Decker, president, and chief executive officer of the Winter Haven Chamber. “It stinks that we had to cancel one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, but this is our way of finding the silver lining in all this.”
Local businesses are encouraged to submit an event, milestone or anything else that is a reason to celebrate that occurred during the Chamber’s last fiscal year – Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30. Chamber staff will review the submissions and post one on the social media channels for every day of October.
“By utilizing our digital platforms, our social media reach, and by partnering with our media sponsors, we will be actively applauding our community’s strength and resiliency and some major milestones over the past year for Winter Haven and for you, our members,” Decker said.
The “30 Days of Yay!” will end with a virtual celebration on Oct. 30 from noon until 1 p.m.
During the luncheon, the chamber will celebrate the community, its volunteers and the many “yays” from the past year. Also, the gavel will pass from outgoing Board Chair Artie Renee Pobjecky, of Pobjecky and Pobjecky LLP Global Immigration Law, to the new Board Chair: Robert Loftin, of Citizens Bank and Trust.
Residents of Winter Haven are invited to post positive things that have happened to them over the same period to their own social media accounts, using the hashtag #30daysofyay.
The Winter Haven Chamber may use some of those posts on its accounts, as well.
“I think we can all agree we need as much positivity right now as possible,” Decker said. “The more we can flood the internet with positivity, the better.”
Historically, the Celebrate Winter Haven – Annual Meeting and Banker’s Cup Awards event was held to recognize the successes of Winter Haven and its people over the past year. The luncheon was attended regularly by more than 350 people at Nora Mayo Hall.
“To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our local businesses open and thriving, we, sadly, had to make the tough decision to pivot one of our favorite events and most successful fundraisers,” Decker said.
However, those who would like to attend virtually may still purchase tickets by registering on the Great Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s website at winterhavenchamber.com. Sponsorships may also be purchased.