The Winter Haven Chamber Foundation has partnered with State Farm Insurance to offer multiple $1,000 college and vocational training scholarships to public high school seniors in the Winter Haven area.
Due to the pandemic in 2020, individuals who attend or attended Lake Region High School, Winter Haven High School, Polk State’s Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School and New Beginnings High School Winter Haven and who graduated in 2020 or are graduating in 2021 are eligible to apply.
This scholarship is intended to assist students who demonstrate financial need. Applications must be submitted by April 2.
Find more information about the scholarships, including more details on how to qualify, at WinterHavenChamber.com.