WINTER HAVEN — As Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Katie Worthington Decker tells it, the idea for the chamber to do a podcast had been bouncing around for nearly a year.
“It kind of came out of me listening to a lot of murder podcasts and true crime podcasts — just really loving podcasts,” Worthington Decker said. “My thought was reaching not just the people who live here, but people who are either interested in visiting here or people who used to live here. … We had talked about really starting to archive Winter Haven’s history, via the first-person accounts.”
One chamber member business had offered to lend the equipment necessary to do a podcast, but Worthington Decker and her team were mindful of the time commitment that would go into the production and editing process and held off — and the idea lingered.
“Then, by a miracle out of nowhere, Nate with Dolphin Image Studios emailed me and said ‘hey, have you guys ever thought about doing a podcast — we have a podcast studio,’” Worthington Decker recalled. “It probably took me 20 seconds to reply to that email and say ‘oh my gosh — yes.’”
Dolphin Image Studios, located on Overlook Drive in Winter Haven, was hoping to get the word out about its podcast studio and offered to do the editing and production end. And, just like that, the idea had life again and — after brainstorming on a name and logo — the chamber team recorded its first episode on Jan. 6.
The “It’s Happenin’ in the Haven Podcast” was born.
The show, which published its eighth episode March 8, has featured interviews with well-known figures from around town — such as Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler and Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti — but has also featured a variety of residents involved in the community to share their stories.
Episodes usually are built around one long form interview — the most recent episode is highlighted by an interview with Shelly Wilkes, of the Lakeland Magic — but also includes several smaller segments that include interviews with local leaders about how they arrived in Winter Haven and/or how they built their business, as well as spotlights on local non-profits and businesses and history segments with local expert Bob Gernert Jr. Advertorial segments are also included, and sponsorship opportunities are available.
Worthington Decker is a regular host, as is Rachel Lawrence, the chamber’s marketing coordinator. Amanda Jo Nicholson and Brianna Price have also taken turns hosting or putting together segments.
For Lawrence, who also counts herself as a big podcast fan, the experience of hosting a podcast came by surprise as the launch of “It’s Happenin’ in the Haven” coincided with her joining the chamber team.
“I’m new, I started in January, and my first day was the day we recorded the first podcast,” Lawrence recalled. “I was excited and I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Two months later, Lawrence says recording the podcasts — which often happens on Mondays — is something she looks forward to.
“Podcasting days take a lot out of you, but they’re also the highlight of the week,” Lawrence said.
Worthington Decker says that, since she joined the chamber, she has made a point of getting the city’s story in front of more people. Accordingly, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber has a robust Facebook page, a well-read newsletter and blog on its website, and now it has a podcast that is available on all of the popular formats such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts — and that has had downloads from places as far away as Bulgaria, England and Spain.
“Now this podcast, that’s just another tool (for telling Winter Haven’s story),” Worthington Decker explained.
Along the way, the team behind the podcast say they have met some people making a difference in Winter Haven who they either did not know yet — or who they did know, but learned something new about.
All in all, “It’s Happenin’ in the Haven” is a vehicle for stories about the city and its people.
“It’s exciting because we’re giving a platform and a voice to these people doing really, really cool things in our community,” Worthington Decker said.