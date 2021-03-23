The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce announced last week that Ana Saavedra had joined the team as its Membership and Sponsorship Development Manager.
Saavedra is a native of Polk County who grew up in Lakeland and returned to the area after completing her degree at the University of Florida.
Her responsibilities will include being the primary liaison to member investors, recruitment of new members, serving as a liaison to chamber ambassadors as well as duties related to sponsorships, branding, networking and events.