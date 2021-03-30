WINTER HAVEN – Over the past year, everyone has been touched by COVID-19 in one way or another.
Arguably one of the hardest hit demographic groups is teenagers. Not only have they missed weeks — or in some cases, months — of classes, they have endured homeschooling, Zoom schooling, no schooling ... you name it.
In light of this, two months ago, Marlene Selent, the Winter Haven Christian School’s junior and high school guidance counselor; Jeanette Williams, the school’s junior and high school principal; and the school’s teachers worked together to come up with a creative field trip.
They put on their thinking caps and went to work creating a way to keep the kids safe while still being immersed in a new place. The outcome of their brainstorming was “Innovation in the Midst of Adversity,” the school’s first virtual field trip experience.
“Beginning with a launch experience, students explored the vast universe God made and demonstrated their best problem-solving skills while trying to save their own space mission,” Selent explained.
Then, the astronauts (students) visited six different engaging, hands-on stations relating to school subjects.
At Station Space Slime, students made their own and observed how it performs differently in outer space conditions.
For Language Arts, they used literature references to solve cryptograms — a short quote that has been encrypted by taking each letter in the quote and substituting it with another letter — of the arrangement of stars at Station Cosmic Constellation.
In Mission to Mars, they learned what skills are needed to land a rover on Mars, used teamwork to create their own space lander, and then tested them.
For History, at the Space Invaders station, students created a timeline of space explorers and related events throughout history.
Computer-based simulators had students competing for top scores as they explored Mars and tried to dock with the International Space Station during Astronaut Training.
Under blacklights and planetarium projectors, the students deciphered Puzzling Planetarium.
Twelfth grader Josiah Nobles said he preferred the digital portion of the field trip.
“I love space and space videos,” he said. “So, I was interested in the entire field trip. It brought into perspective how small we are in the universe.”
Most of the stations required interacting with their peers, something that doesn’t happen too often during regular classes.
“It was so much fun,” said Carina Bonachea, an 8th grader at the school. “We interacted with other students during the hands-on parts. I’d like to do another virtual field trip one day.”
Selent said that learning to work together was probably one of the best outcomes from the day.
“This was a huge win/win for the school and for the kids,” Selent said.