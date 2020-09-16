WINTER HAVEN – Students, staff and administration will soon enjoy lunches and special events under Winter Haven Christian School’s new pavilion.
On Aug. 7, the 60-foot-by-90-foot pre-fabricated structure was completed on a concrete foundation behind the main buildings on campus. Until the new tables and chairs arrive, temporary ones are in place to seat either the entire elementary school or the middle and high school students.
“It has been rewarding to have the opportunity to work with our PTF (Parent Teacher Foundation) and so many giving hearts,” said Ashley Ellery, the volunteer PTF president, when the project was approved.
Ellery also works as a school administrative assistant.
The PTF approved the build about two years ago as their annual project. Since then, they have been fundraising, including donations from individuals, including Mr. and Mrs. Michael Cove.
“This is the biggest project the PTF has ever taken on,” Ellery said.
Funds to complete the project have been raised from the two annual fundraisers – selling cookie dough in the fall and holding a spring walk-a-thon.
The new structure, located behind the school and soccer fields, between the elementary and high school wings, is on a small portion of the 15 acres of school property.
The building designed specifically for the school arrived on July 31. Construction began on Aug. 3 and took only four days to complete. Several local companies were instrumental in the project’s completion, as well.
“Built By Waters provided their expertise to help hire and purchase materials and labor at cost,” Ellery said. “Toole’s Tractor Service and H20 Weed Control donated labor and equipment to clear the construction area.”
Until now, gatherings were held in a designated outdoor area with no overhead cover or fans.
According to the school’s website, since its founding in 1965 as a Baptist Christian Day School, Winter Haven Christian School has grown to be a fully accredited K-12th grade campus that strives to bring God all the honor and glory.