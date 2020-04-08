WINTER HAVEN – On April 6, the Winter Haven City Commission held a special meeting to discuss ongoing public safety concerns.
At that meeting, commissioners voted to close Willowbrook Golf Course and the city’s parks, playgrounds and boat ramps in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Winter Haven does not control all of the public boat ramps within the city, however. The Lake Region Lakes Management District board controls boat ramps on lakes Elbert, Buckeye, Conine, Otis, Fannie, Mariam, Pansy and Ned — which remain open at this time.
“Overuse of these will result in closure,” Lake Region Lakes Management District Executive Director Roger D. Griffiths said.
The City of Winter Haven closed the two boat ramp docks on Lake Shipp, the east side ramp on Lake Howard and boat ramps on lakes Silver and Hartridge.
Prior to voting, Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler explained that he wanted to slow “big parties on the lakes.”
There are also county-controlled boat ramps on lakes Summit and Roy in Winter Haven, which remain open according to Polk County Communications Director Mianne Nelson.
Griffiths added that he was under the impression that Lake Alfred would be leaving its boat ramps open.
The locks in between the north and south Winter Haven Chain of Lakes are closed until further notice, since no one is available to respond in case of an emergency.
Griffiths also said some residents are parking in non-parking places and that this could also cause his board to shut down more boat ramps in Winter Haven.
The Chain of Lakes Trail and the Lake Howard Trail remain open for those who want to walk or bike while adhering to social distancing standards.
Facilities within Winter Haven’s parks, such as restrooms, remain closed.
