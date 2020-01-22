WINTER HAVEN – Last July, the Winter Haven City Commission unanimously voted to approve a three-year pilot homelessness initiative based on a proposal initiated by supporters of Heart for Winter Haven Executive Director Brad Beatty.
On Jan. 13, Beatty gave the commission an update on the program, now called the Housing Partnership of Winter Haven and which may start helping city residents soon.
Once ready, supporters will be focusing on eviction prevention by providing rent assistance to renters whose landlords have initiated the eviction process, rapid rehousing for those who have been recently evicted by the court and working with community leaders to build more affordable housing.
Beatty and his supporters have been working to raise money from private donors ever since the City of Winter Haven approved a startup grant of $110,000 last year.
CenterState Bank Commercial Lender Travis Keyes told the commissioners and those in attendance at city hall that CenterState Bank was one of the first private donors to step up to the plate, helping to kick off the three-year homelessness initiative.
To date, Beatty said he has raised $124,000 from other sources, in addition to the city grant of $110,000, bringing the 2020 budget to $234,000. Next year, federal and state grants will kick in around $395,000 that would be available to assist local residents.
The Women's Resource Center would provide case management services and help distribute some of that money. Volunteers for Doors2Change plans to help rehab some houses, in an attempt to secure more affordable housing options, and the Polk County Homeless Coalition would help provide referrals.
According to the budget recently submitted to the city, the program has administration costs of $42,000 per year.
Beatty estimates that 25-50 families may receive eviction prevention services, another 25-50 families could receive rent deposit assistance and that supporters have a goal of renovating 10 homes in the coming year.
Those willing to donate time or money can search Heart4WH on social media for more information.
“We are on the right path,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.