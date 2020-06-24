WINTER HAVEN – Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres gave the Winter Haven City Commission a capital projects update during an agenda review meeting June 17.
Not far from where the Theatre Winter Haven Black Box Theatre will be located, construction has begun on another access point into the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center.
A giant hole is currently punched into a concrete wall on the east side of the facility. The new entrance will be for those who want to use Rowdy Gaines Pool. The entrance will also serve as a third way to get into Theatre Winter Haven.
Stavres reported that the Winter Haven Skate Park is taking shape, with some of the ramps already in place. The shade structure is erected at the MLK Amphitheater and construction of the neighboring projects is roughly 30 percent complete and is estimated to be complete by September.
The $880,000 Fourth Street NW Streetscape Project goes out to bid in a week or so. The project features a dog park near Central Park and the Winter Haven Library, just north of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce building. Brick pavers will be added downtown for parking during business hours that can be transformed into spots to set up markets on the weekends.
The unique intersection near the Winter Haven Garden Center, the Winter Haven Senior Center and MLK Park is getting a facelift starting in September. The intersection will become three-way intersection, making it more car and pedestrian friendly, officials say.
The $1.4M Avenue C Complete Street Project just completed the design phase. Located near the Grove Roots Brewery, in the southern portion of downtown, the project will see Avenue C narrowed, rain gardens will be added and sidewalks will be made more appealing starting sometime around September.
The Lake Conine Wetlands Restoration Project has also begun. Workers are clearing vegetation around the southwestern portion of the lake in an attempt to restore wetlands so that storm water coming off Lucerne Park Road will be filtered before the oil and other automotive waste reaches the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes. A trail may be built around the lake, similar to the trail at the Lake Howard nature park, and other amenities may be added after city staff speak with neighbors in July or August.