WINTER HAVEN — During a recent meeting, Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said residents frequently reach out to him to complain about traffic and there is not much he can really do about it.
“I hear it all the time,” Dantzler said. “It's just maddening and here we are getting ready to make it worse. We all know that we can't stop growth.”
The mayor was referring to Ordinance 2021-01 which passed unanimously during the final hearing Jan. 25. The ordinance passage was an early step in the process of building up to 553 houses on 190 acres not far south of the Lake Ashton Community.
Polk County Public Schools staff told city commissioners that it takes around 45 minutes for school buses to get Chain of Lakes Elementary students off campus on school day afternoons due to traffic. Property associated with Ordinance 2021-01 is just down the road from the school.
Commissioners Brian Yates and J.P. Powell agreed with the mayor, saying they had similar concerns and inquired about whether the development could be stopped.
In response, City Attorney John Murphy said any attempt to stop this particular development based on traffic concerns would not likely stand up if contested in court.
The development may cause more traffic. But city staff say the land owner is close to signing a developer's agreement which would allow the city to use wetlands on the property to store summer stormwater for use in the dry winter months at relatively little cost.
There was discussion about where students in the new homes would go to high school, given that Winter Haven High School is currently operating at 104 percent capacity. Polk County Public Schools staff said that Lake Region High School is at 68 percent capacity.
Polk County Public Schools also owns land across the street from where the 553 houses may be built some day. Staff said a new elementary school may be built there over the next five years and that students may need to be bused to Lake Wales for middle school.