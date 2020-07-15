WINTER HAVEN – Last week, City Manager Mike Herr used emergency authority associated with the pandemic to implement a policy that mandates all people wear masks when conducting business within city-owned property.
During a Winter Haven City Commission agenda review meeting on July 8, Commissioner James H. “JP” Powell said he would like to follow the lead of the Lakeland City Commission and mandate that masks be worn not just inside city owned buildings, but anywhere in public within city limits to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
A consensus of the Winter Haven City Commission wound up agreeing with Powell.
Mayor Broad Dantzler instructed city staff to move forward with writing a similar resolution to the one enacted in Lakeland. The final vote on the matter took place Monday, July 13, and was unanimous. The City of Winter Haven Facebook page had more than 1,000 comments on the subject.
To help residents comply with the order, free masks are being given away at two drive-through locations through Friday, July 17, at the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center and at Nora Mayo Hall.
This program may be extended given that the Polk County Board of County Commissioners has also initiated a mask giveaway program.
Herr spoke on the matter or mask mandates — and some of the controversy that has accompanied their consideration — during the July 8 meeting.
“Everybody should wear a mask,” Herr said. “This whole concept of ‘Should it be required?’ ‘Should it be mandated, should it not be?’ ‘It's my civil liberties.’ Okay, I understand that and I appreciate that. But let me tell you — we also have a responsibility to help our public health system in our county, and they are being overwhelmed.”
Herr said hospitals in Polk County are smaller compared to those in larger urban areas, such as Pinellas County, where there are currently very few ICU beds available due to the pandemic.
“It's on the rise because everything is opened back up thankfully,” Herr said. “We knew there would be some risk associated with businesses opening back up and the impact of those risks have come to fruition. There is more COVID spreading. Wearing masks is common sense. The government is not trying to tell you to do anything. That's an excuse for not being responsible.”
City Attorney John Murphy said mask mandate infractions would not be criminal in nature and would not mandate officers inject themselves into the lives of residents.
Murphy said the proposed resolution would allow for exceptions to the mandate. Herr said the policy could be in place for 18 months or longer, depending on future conditions.
“We don't get hired and we don't get paid to be popular,” Herr said. “We get hired and we get paid to make tough decisions. Sometimes when people don't want to protect themselves from each other, we have to step up.”
Dantzler said he has been speaking with people he respects in the business community and that some are uncomfortable telling guests they have to wear a mask at their place of business. The mayor suggested a city-issued mandate may make life a bit easier for business owners to post a sign that states the city resolution mandates the wearing of masks in public.
He also indicated that many of the business leaders he has heard from are in favor of such a measure as a means of staving off another enforced shutdown — one which many of them may not be able to weather.
“I think the business community is scared of another shutdown and we have to try and do everything we can to avoid that,” Dantzler said.