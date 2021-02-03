There will be a resolution to be presented at the Feb. 22 Winter Haven City Commission meeting authorizing the creation of the Winter Haven Public Safety Community Advisory Committee.
If commissioners vote to pass the resolution, nine residents would form to provide feedback to Public Safety Director Charlie Bird and his staff.
Bird said he and his staff have been working on this plan for years. Applications should be posted on the city website sometime after Feb. 22. Each applicant must pass a criminal background check.
“We think that this is going to be a very positive thing in our relationship with our community,” Bird said.