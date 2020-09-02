WINTER HAVEN – On Aug. 25, 1946, the couple promised one another that — for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health — it was ‘til death do they part.
Frank and Angelina Antonicelli took those vows seriously those 74 years ago.
Today, Frank is 97-years old and just received a heart pacemaker. His bride, Angelina, is 94.
Angelina and one of their daughters, Carmela, because of COVID-19, were forced to drop Frank off at the hospital and wait patiently at home to hear that the surgery was successful.
The more than seven decades have flown by since they first met working at the National Biscuit Company (now known as Nabisco) in New York City. Just a few years out of high school, Frank approached Angelina, sitting on the front stoop of her family’s apartment building, with a note from a friend asking for a date.
“She said she didn’t want to go out with him but wanted to go out with me,” Frank remembered.
That was the beginning of a lifelong love affair between the two that had grown up just two streets apart – 115th and 117th – but never knew each other until they met that day.
So, they went on the first of many dates over the next two years – all accompanied by a chaperone, as was expected back then. They walked over to 86th Street to see a movie at the RKD Theater.
When they finally wed at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel on 115th Street, the two Italian families converged to celebrate with a football wedding.
“After the ceremony, the reception was held in the church basement. The food was on a long table with pre-prepared sandwiches individually wrapped,” explained Carmela, as told to her by her parents. “Someone at one end of the table might yell to the other end, ‘Hey, throw me a Genoa salami or a Capicola and they’d toss it to them – kinda like throwing a football.”
The ladies of the neighborhood decorated the hall, and everyone enjoyed the live band and dancing. For their honeymoon, the newlyweds took a taxi to the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.
“Back then, it was too expensive to fly or own a car. It was post World War II,” Carmela said.
The couple moved in first with her family and then his over the first few years of their marriage.
“No one ever moved farther away than across the street,” said their firstborn, Carmela, who just celebrated her own 51st anniversary with her husband, Leonard Sacchitello.
Next came Josephine, who will celebrate 48 years of marriage to her husband, Thomas Sanders, in October. The couple also had Frank Jr., married to Sue for 36 years, and Anthony, who has passed away.
Their lives together were filled with love, Italian food and family.
“We never knew that we were poor. We always ate dinner together as a family and went to Catholic school,” Carmela said. “When my dad got his two weeks of vacation during the summer, we’d take the train to Coney Island or Rockaway Beach. It was very memorable.”
Over the years, as the “family dynamics began to change and modernize,” they moved to Port Washington, New York, to continue working for Headstart, according to Angelina. Even though times were changing, her sister and her family moved with them.
In 1983, Frank, Sr. and Angelina transferred to Winter Haven when the company moved its headquarters.
After retiring from Headstart, Frank, Sr. worked at Hope Presbyterian Church on Cypress Gardens Boulevard for 21 years as a sexton.
The couple agrees that “a lot of cooperation” is needed to make a marriage successful. They say they never went to bed angry with one another and loved one another every day.
Once in Florida, they joined the Italian American Club. Frank Sr. was a member of the St. Matthews Church Knights of Columbus, and Angelina was a Columbiette.
The organizations provided a vital support system to the New York natives when they moved here.
But, maybe most importantly, Frank provided a snippet of the secret to their successful marriage.
“Every day, I fall in love over and over again – with the same woman.”