The Ponce de Leon Chapter (Winter Haven) of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a “Susan B's Tea” event on Saturday, March 14, at the Winter Haven Garden Center.
The tea is to celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment and is part of the Polk County Coalition celebrating this event.
The event includes an “appearance” by Susan B. Anthony — as portrayed by Dee Collier — and a presentation by Leigh Ann Brown on “Suffragette Fashion.”
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $25. For more information, email pdl1916@yahoo.com or call Gisele at (863) 325-8356.
The Winter Haven Garden Center is located at 715 3rd St. NW in Winter Haven.