WINTER HAVEN — A few months ago, the City of Winter Haven Splash Pad got a total makeover.
Located adjacent to the Splash Pad, the playground at Trailhead Park has now also been completely redone.
Interactive and inclusive features of the upgraded playground include a play structure for kiddos age 2-5, a play structure for children age 5-12, climbing blocks, swings, springer toys and a merry-go-round.
“And don’t worry, it’s covered with shade sails to keep out the hot sun and pour-in-place rubber flooring to help eliminate skinned knees,” according to city staff. “From the ground level to the top tower, there is something for every age and ability.”