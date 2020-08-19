WINTER HAVEN – The Downtown CRA Advisory Committee voted Aug. 10 to recommend a few key projects for approval. A final vote on the Fiscal Year 2021 CRA budget will take place in September.
The Winter Haven Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency is funded through income generated from property value increases in the downtown area. This year, the Downtown CRA Board has around $1.3 million to spend on downtown projects.
Of that, the advisory committee recommended around $400,000 be spent on sidewalk cafes. Parking spots in front of seven downtown restaurants would be eliminated to make room for outdoor dining if the proposal passes in September.
Restaurants that would benefit from such a proposal would include Tempo 1930, The Fire Restaurant, Arabellas, Tsunami Sushi, El Olivo Mexican and two other unnamed restaurants on Central Avenue.
The advisory committee also recommended to zero out the $1.3 million budget by recommending that $386,167 be set aside for emergency loans to businesses downtown.
Jensen’s Corner Bar and Jessie's Lounge co-owner Jessie Skubna said she first asked staff if emergency loans could be budgeted back in April. Skubna, who is a member of the advisory committee, expressed concern that staff took until August to move forward with the idea but said she was happy with the final result.
The Downtown CRA Advisory Committee made several other recommendations Aug. 10.
Around $100,000 was budgeted for lighting around Lake Silver, the new skate park and the upgraded MLK Amphitheater.
Four “gateway signs” may be placed at entry points to the downtown area. The CRA Board has been discussing this for a few years. The signs may be around 16-feet high with electronic/adjustable messages advising visitors where to go or what is going on.
A matching grant of $25,000 was budgeted toward holiday decorations around Christmas time. With businesses spending another $25,000 on decorations, the downtown area should be lit up pretty well around the holiday.
Dave Dershimer helped secure up to $15,000 to upgrade the dressing and storage rooms used by the Cypress Gardens Ski Team at the MLK Amphitheater.