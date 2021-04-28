Recently, a group of residents challenged the Winter Haven City Commission to commit more resources toward affordable housing.
City staff and the commission appear to be taking steps toward that goal.
Winter Haven Executive Development Council President Bruce Lyon has a role that entails convincing business leaders to set up shop or expand into Winter Haven. City Manager Mike Herr said Lyon is an expert in his field and that there is no person on city staff more qualified to convince business leaders to build affordable housing in Winter Haven.
Commissioners authorized staff to city sign an agreement to work with Lyon with a goal of building more affordable housing in Winter Haven. The initial investment is $10,000 and an unknown amount of money that may be put in an affordable housing trust fund.
Herr suggested budgeting this money for next fiscal year. Commissioner Brian Yates said he would like this to be implemented this fiscal year. The rest of the commissioners supported Yates’ suggestion.