WINTER HAVEN — After a soft opening that began on Saturday, Jan. 11, the Winter Haven Farmers Market has announced that its official grand opening will be Saturday, Feb. 1.
The market is located in the parking lot of the BB&T Bank building, on the northeast corner of Third St. and Ave. C SW in downtown Winter Haven, across from the Grove Roots Brewery. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through May 16.
The Winter Haven Farmers Market was launched by Chris and Amy Sexson, the owners of Destroyer Media and Marketing LLC, which publishes HAVEN Magazine and operates CentralFloridaTiX.com. The team behind the new market is working with Mark Johnson, the market master for the farmers market in downtown St. Petersburg, and former St. Pete mayor Rick Baker is an official consultant on the project.
“Our goal is to create a sense of community around food and farmers in downtown Winter Haven,” Chris Sexson said in a statement. “It’s supporting your community and connecting with all things local.”
For more information, visit winterhavenfarmersmarket.com, facebook.com/winterhavenfarmersmarket/ or email winterhavenmarket@gmail.com.