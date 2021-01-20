In 2020, Lakeland Fire Department Firefighter and Paramedic Clay Geiger was diagnosed with T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
LFD is showing support for Clay and raising awareness about the cancer he is battling, which is identified as one form of cancer listed in the Florida Firefighter Cancer Bill. LFD has a support campaign called “#ClaytonConquersCancer” that began in November of 2020 and continues each Friday.
Each Friday, Lakeland’s firefighters have been wearing shirts in support of their colleague. In support of Clay Geiger, staff for the Winter Haven Fire Department and Dundee Fire Department will stand with LFD and will wear a similar shirt on Fridays until Clay is able to rejoin the team at the Lakeland Fire Department.
If you want to support Clay, Lakeland's Professional Firefighters - Local 4173 is selling t-shirts made for the public to purchase. Check out Lakeland Fire Department’s post at https://bit.ly/3qxxgPI for more details.